Ameerpet Spa Raided by Police: 14 Including Spa Owner Arrested

In a major crackdown, police conducted a raid on Ruby Spa located in Ameerpet, Hyderabad. During the operation, officers detained 14 individuals, including 9 women, 4 men, and the spa's organizer, identified as Venkat.

The raid was carried out following suspicions of illegal activities at the spa center. Based on preliminary findings, police believe that the spa was being used for purposes beyond its permitted operations. The detained individuals were taken into custody for questioning.

Authorities have officially registered a case against the spa and are continuing their investigation. The organizer, Venkat, is under scrutiny as police attempt to uncover more details about the nature of the activities taking place at the location.

The incident has raised concerns about the misuse of spa centers in the city and has prompted law enforcement to intensify monitoring of similar establishments. Further information about the case is expected as the investigation progresses.

Police have not yet disclosed whether any additional arrests will be made. Citizens have been urged to report suspicious activities in their neighborhoods to help maintain public safety and order.