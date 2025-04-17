Hyderabad Real Estate Sees 26% Dip in Home Sales in Q1 2025

Hyderabad's real estate market recorded a notable dip in home sales during the first quarter of 2025. Between January and March, only 10,647 housing units were sold in the city, marking a sharp 26% decline compared to the 14,298 units sold during the same period last year.

Meanwhile, other major cities in South India showed positive growth. Bengaluru reported a 13% increase in housing sales, and Chennai saw an 8% rise, indicating stronger demand in those urban markets.

Industry experts suggest several reasons for the slowdown in Hyderabad, including fluctuating interest rates, cautious buyer sentiment, and delays in new project launches. While the city has shown a temporary dip, it continues to remain a strong long-term real estate destination due to its robust infrastructure, growing IT sector, and urban development.

The contrasting trends highlight a shift in buyer behavior and regional dynamics within the real estate sector. Although Hyderabad saw a drop this quarter, analysts believe market recovery is likely in the coming months, supported by economic stability and housing demand.