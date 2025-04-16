Telangana Rain alert for three days from April 17; Holidays likely for schools!

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted light to moderate rainfall in Telangana over the next three days from April 17. The weather department says that many regions in the state are set to witness rain, with a chance of thunderstorms and gusty winds.

Jayashankar Bhupalpally, Mulugu, Khammam, Nalgonda, and Suryapet districts are likely to have gusty winds of 40-50 kmph on Wednesday. Warangal, Hanmakonda, Jangaon, Siddipet, Yadadri Bhuvanagiri, Rangareddy, Hyderabad, Medchal-Malkajgiri, Vikarabad, Medak, Mahabubnagar, Nagarkurnool, Narayanpet, and Jogulamba Gadwal districts are likely to have thunderstorms and lightning with gusty winds. Though there is a rain alert, schools and colleges will not get a holiday tomorrow.

On Thursday, thunderstorms and lightning along with gusty winds are expected in Bhupalpally, Mulugu, Khammam, Nalgonda, Suryapet, Mahabubabad, Warangal, Hanmakonda, Jangaon, and Nagarkurnool. Likewise, on Friday, thunderstorms and lightning with gusts of winds reaching 30-40 kmph are expected in Bhupalpally, Mulugu, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Khammam, Nalgonda, Suryapet, Mahabubabad, Warangal, Hanmakonda, and Nagarkurnool. It is known that April 18 is a holiday in Telangana.

The IMD has issued a yellow alert for the districts expected to receive heavy rainfall with thunderstorms and gusty winds. The maximum temperature is expected to rise by 2-3 degrees Celsius over the next three days.

Citizens are instructed to remain current with the recent weather forecast and take appropriate measures. The weather forecast suggests that there is a possibility of sunshine and haze in Hyderabad, with temperatures between 94°F and 103°F (34°C and 39.4°C) for the next couple of days.

In summary, Telangana can expect light to moderate rain for the next three days with the likelihood of thunderstorms and gusty winds in a number of districts.

