Hyderabad Metro Rail Extended Upto Kokapet

In a significant development, the Telangana government is extending the Metro rail to Neopolis in Kokapet as part of the second phase of expansion in Hyderabad. The total length of the metro network will increase from 70 km to 78.4 km, covering five corridors. This project will now cost Rs 24,042 crore, as stated by Telangana State Finance Minister and Deputy CM Bhatti Vikramarka during his budget speech. The government reviewed and updated the original plans, incorporating new suggestions.

One major change is the extension of the route from Raidurgam to Wipro Junction and the US Consulate in the Financial District. Initially 8 km long, this route will now extend an additional 3.3 km to Neopolis in Kokapet. This has raised public expectations, and officials are scouting for land to set up a metro depot in the Kokapet area.

Another significant update is the Airport Metro corridor, now 29 km long. It will start from Nagole, pass through LB Nagar, Chandrayanagutta, and Mailardevpally intersection, and reach Shamshabad Airport via Jalpally. This route has been extended by over 4 km. Additionally, a new 5 km metro line from Mailardevpally to Aramghar and the New High Court is proposed. Nagole, LB Nagar, and Chandrayanagutta will be developed as metro interchange stations.

The other corridors—LB Nagar to Hayatnagar, Miyapur to Patancheru, and Falaknuma to Chandrayanagutta—will mostly stay the same.