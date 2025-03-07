Botsa blasts TDP govt on empty promises, asks where is the wealth?

YSRCP senior leader and Leader of Opposition in the Legislative Council, Botsa Satyanarayana, mocked Jana Sena President and Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan for justifying the refusal of Opposition status to the YSRCP in the Assembly by claiming that his party has more MLAs.

“Opposition status is our right. He (Pawan Kalyan) says he has more MLAs. He should leave the alliance,” Botsa quipped.

Speaking to the media outside the Assembly on Friday, Botsa criticized the TDP-led NDA government over the Budget and pointed out that no allocations were made for the “Super Six” promises.

Recalling Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu’s electoral speeches, Botsa asked, “They promised to create wealth in the State. Where is the wealth?”

Stating that the YSRCP has the right to question the government, Botsa emphasized that he was speaking on behalf of the citizens of the State who were promised various initiatives.

“Before the elections, they promised ₹1,500 for women above 18. They said unemployment allowances would be provided. They said free bus services would be offered to women. Yet, only one of the Super Six promises has been fulfilled,” Botsa pointed out.

He also noted that the government has failed to provide any explanation for the questions raised by the Opposition in the Council.

Referring to the ruling alliance as the ‘bulldozer government’, Botsa questioned why only ₹6,300 crore had been allocated for the 'Annadata Sukhibhava' scheme when ₹7,500 crore was required. He further pointed out that ₹8,200 crore had been earmarked for ‘Thalliki Vandanam,’ despite the scheme needing ₹9,400 crore, and questioned where the rest of the funds would come from.

He stressed that the government lacks both the sincerity and commitment to fulfil its promises.

TDP govt borrowed ₹93,000 crore in 10 months: Botsa

Botsa also claimed that the TDP-led NDA government had borrowed around ₹93,000 crore in the past 10 months. Condemning the proceedings in the House, he quipped, “The alliance leaders expect everyone to praise them.”

He emphasized that the YSRCP would continue to question the TDP government on its decisions and the fulfilment of the Super Six promises.

Lashing out at the government for revoking the garbage tax, he pointed out that 80 tonnes of waste have accumulated in the State.