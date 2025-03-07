BJP MP Bansuri Swaraj hails 'Jan Aushadhi' as a visionary initiative, highlights its benefits

New Delhi, March 7 (IANS) BJP MP Bansuri Swaraj on Friday lauded the 'Jan Aushadhi' initiative as a visionary project that was given a major impetus under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The BJP MP emphasised that the 'Jan Aushadhi Kendras' have not only significantly reduced the cost of medicines for the common people but have also played a crucial role in boosting employment opportunities across the country, particularly through their franchise model.

Speaking to IANS, Bansuri Swaraj said, "Today, as we celebrate 'Jan Aushadhi Kendra Day,' it fills me with immense pride to reflect on how this visionary initiative by Prime Minister Modi, has transformed healthcare accessibility for millions of people. The objective was clear – to provide affordable, high-quality medicines to the masses. I am delighted to share that today, over 15,000 'Jan Aushadhi Kendras' are operational across India, making medicines more accessible than ever before."

Swaraj was speaking from a 'Jan Aushadhi Kendra' in Karol Bagh, where she highlighted the impressive savings that customers experience.

"For example, medicines for chronic conditions like diabetes and hypertension. Here, the medicines are available at up to 91 per cent lower prices compared to conventional chemists. Even multivitamins and calcium supplements, which are essential for everyone, are 94 per cent cheaper. The 'Jan Aushadhi Kendra' offers more than 2,000 affordable medicines, as well as over 300 surgical products," she said.

"Just today, I purchased some items for my father and myself. At a regular pharmacy, my bill would have been around Rs 1,800, but here, I paid just Rs 700 – and I got so much more for my money."

Swaraj stressed that the 'Jan Aushadhi' initiative offers more than just cost-effective medicines.

"This scheme not only helps families save money, but it also contributes to employment creation," she added.

"The franchise model allows individuals, especially women, Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, and people with disabilities, to open their own 'Jan Aushadhi Kendras' and earn a 20 per cent margin. The government has already provided incentives worth Rs 300 crore to franchise owners. Over the past decade, these centres have collectively saved the public around Rs 30,000 crore."

Highlighting the larger impact of the initiative, Swaraj said, "In my view, 'Jan Aushadhi Kendra' is the foundation of a stronger and healthier India. It has empowered people with affordable healthcare while simultaneously creating livelihoods for many."

Speaking to IANS, VK Saini, a long-time beneficiary of the scheme, shared his personal experience: "I have been a loyal customer of 'Jan Aushadhi' for years. The relief I have found in these medicines is unparalleled. I encourage everyone to use them – they are effective and affordable."

Similarly, Devendra Kohli, another satisfied customer, spoke about the importance of affordable healthcare.

"As we age, we need medicines for various conditions, including heart problems, blood pressure, and diabetes. Thanks to 'Jan Aushadhi,' these medicines are available at huge discounts. I urge everyone, especially those who struggle financially, to take advantage of this scheme."

Every year, March 7 is celebrated as 'Jan Aushadhi Diwas,' a day dedicated to raising awareness about the 'Pradhan Mantri Bharatiya Jan Aushadhi Pariyojana ' and promoting the use of generic medicines. The celebrations are part of a week-long campaign that runs from March 1 to 7, with various events organised across the country.

Launched in November 2008 by the Department of Pharmaceuticals, Ministry of Chemicals & Fertilisers, in collaboration with Central Pharma Public Sector Undertakings, the initiative aims to provide high-quality, affordable medicines to the public through a network of Jan Aushadhi Kendras. The initiative continues to grow, making healthcare more accessible and affordable for millions of Indians.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.