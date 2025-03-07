OTT Releases, March 3 to 9: Complete Watchlist for All Streaming Platforms
If you're looking for fresh entertainment options, this week brings a diverse lineup of movies and web series across multiple OTT platforms. From action-packed thrillers to emotional dramas and gripping documentaries, there's something for everyone. Check out the latest releases streaming on your favorite platforms:
Aha Video
- Laila – Action Comedy | Telugu
Prime Video
- Manamey – Rom-Com | Telugu
- Royal – Action Drama | Kannada
- Narayaneente Moonnaanmakka – Emotional Drama | Malayalam
- Smile 2 – Psychological Thriller | English
- Picture This – Rom-Com | English, Hindi
- Mayhem! – Action Thriller | English, Tamil, Hindi
- The 355 – Action Thriller | English
- 47 Meters Down: Uncaged – Horror Adventure | English
- Dupahiya – S1 – Comedy Drama | Hindi
- Building The Future – S1 – Business Documentary | English
- For the Win: NWSL – S1 – Sports Documentary | English
- NCIS: Origins – S1 – Action Drama | English
- Thomas Müller – One of a Kind – Sports Documentary | German
Sony Liv
- Rekhachithram – Crime Thriller | Malayalam, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Hindi
- The Waking of a Nation – S1 – Historical Drama | Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam
Netflix
- Thandel – Romantic Drama | Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam
- Nadaaniyan – Rom-Com | Hindi
- Blackberry – Comedy Drama | English, Hindi
- Barbie and Teresa: Recipe For Friendship – Animation Comedy | English, Hindi
- Hot Wheels Let’s Race – S3 – Animation Drama | English
- Beauty In Black – S1 P2 – Suspense Drama | English, Telugu, Tamil, Hindi
- Medusa – S1 – Suspense Thriller | Spanish, English, Hindi
- Connection – S1 – Mystery Thriller | Korean
- One The Woman – S1 – Mystery Thriller | Korean
- The Leopard – S1 – Emotional Drama | Italian, English, Hindi
- Just One Look – S1 – Crime Thriller | Polish, English
- Japan’s Number One Jerk Salaryman – S1 – Social Drama | Japanese
- Larissa: The Other Side of Anitta – Biographical Documentary | English
- With Love, Meghan – S1 – Reality Show | English
- Watch Perfect Match: A Trip of Friendship – S1 – Reality Show | Mandarin
- The Curse of the Necklace – Horror Drama | English
Jio Hotstar
- Baapu – Comedy Drama | Telugu
- Fateh – Action Thriller | Hindi
- Human Capital – Crime Drama | English
- Cut Throat City – Crime Drama | English
- The Agency – S1 – Spy Thriller | English
- Deli Boys – S1 – Comedy Drama | English
- Elsbeth – S1 – Comedy Drama | English
- Daredevil – S1 – Action Thriller | English, Telugu, Tamil, Hindi
- Blocco 181 – S1 – Crime Drama | Italian
- Power Play 2024 – S1 – Sports Documentary | English
- Second Chance Stage – S1 – Reality Show | English
- Carrie Underwood: Reflection – Musical Concert | English
ETV WIN
- Dhoom Dhaam – Rom-Com | Telugu
Aha Tamil
- Finder Project 1 – Suspense Thriller | Tamil
- Kuzhanthaigal Munnetra Kazhagam – Political Satire | Tamil
ZEE5
- Game Changer – Political Drama | Hindi
- Kudumbasthan – Comedy Drama | Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, Hindi
Sun Nxt
- Utsavam – Family Drama | Telugu
- Gana – Sci-Fi Thriller | Kannada
- The Secret of Women – Emotional Thriller | Malayalam
With such a vast array of genres and languages available, get ready for an exciting week of binge-worthy content on your favorite OTT platforms!