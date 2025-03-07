OTT Releases, March 3 to 9: Complete Watchlist for All Streaming Platforms

Mar 07, 2025, 16:03 IST
If you're looking for fresh entertainment options, this week brings a diverse lineup of movies and web series across multiple OTT platforms. From action-packed thrillers to emotional dramas and gripping documentaries, there's something for everyone. Check out the latest releases streaming on your favorite platforms:

Aha Video

  • Laila – Action Comedy | Telugu

Prime Video

  • Manamey – Rom-Com | Telugu
  • Royal – Action Drama | Kannada
  • Narayaneente Moonnaanmakka – Emotional Drama | Malayalam
  • Smile 2 – Psychological Thriller | English
  • Picture This – Rom-Com | English, Hindi
  • Mayhem! – Action Thriller | English, Tamil, Hindi
  • The 355 – Action Thriller | English
  • 47 Meters Down: Uncaged – Horror Adventure | English
  • Dupahiya – S1 – Comedy Drama | Hindi
  • Building The Future – S1 – Business Documentary | English
  • For the Win: NWSL – S1 – Sports Documentary | English
  • NCIS: Origins – S1 – Action Drama | English
  • Thomas Müller – One of a Kind – Sports Documentary | German

Sony Liv

  • Rekhachithram – Crime Thriller | Malayalam, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Hindi
  • The Waking of a Nation – S1 – Historical Drama | Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam

Netflix

  • Thandel – Romantic Drama | Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam
  • Nadaaniyan – Rom-Com | Hindi
  • Blackberry – Comedy Drama | English, Hindi
  • Barbie and Teresa: Recipe For Friendship – Animation Comedy | English, Hindi
  • Hot Wheels Let’s Race – S3 – Animation Drama | English
  • Beauty In Black – S1 P2 – Suspense Drama | English, Telugu, Tamil, Hindi
  • Medusa – S1 – Suspense Thriller | Spanish, English, Hindi
  • Connection – S1 – Mystery Thriller | Korean
  • One The Woman – S1 – Mystery Thriller | Korean
  • The Leopard – S1 – Emotional Drama | Italian, English, Hindi
  • Just One Look – S1 – Crime Thriller | Polish, English
  • Japan’s Number One Jerk Salaryman – S1 – Social Drama | Japanese
  • Larissa: The Other Side of Anitta – Biographical Documentary | English
  • With Love, Meghan – S1 – Reality Show | English
  • Watch Perfect Match: A Trip of Friendship – S1 – Reality Show | Mandarin
  • The Curse of the Necklace – Horror Drama | English

Jio Hotstar

  • Baapu – Comedy Drama | Telugu
  • Fateh – Action Thriller | Hindi
  • Human Capital – Crime Drama | English
  • Cut Throat City – Crime Drama | English
  • The Agency – S1 – Spy Thriller | English
  • Deli Boys – S1 – Comedy Drama | English
  • Elsbeth – S1 – Comedy Drama | English
  • Daredevil – S1 – Action Thriller | English, Telugu, Tamil, Hindi
  • Blocco 181 – S1 – Crime Drama | Italian
  • Power Play 2024 – S1 – Sports Documentary | English
  • Second Chance Stage – S1 – Reality Show | English
  • Carrie Underwood: Reflection – Musical Concert | English

ETV WIN

  • Dhoom Dhaam – Rom-Com | Telugu

Aha Tamil

  • Finder Project 1 – Suspense Thriller | Tamil
  • Kuzhanthaigal Munnetra Kazhagam – Political Satire | Tamil

ZEE5

  • Game Changer – Political Drama | Hindi
  • Kudumbasthan – Comedy Drama | Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, Hindi

Sun Nxt

  • Utsavam – Family Drama | Telugu
  • Gana – Sci-Fi Thriller | Kannada
  • The Secret of Women – Emotional Thriller | Malayalam

With such a vast array of genres and languages available, get ready for an exciting week of binge-worthy content on your favorite OTT platforms!


