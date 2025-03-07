OTT Releases, March 3 to 9: Complete Watchlist for All Streaming Platforms

If you're looking for fresh entertainment options, this week brings a diverse lineup of movies and web series across multiple OTT platforms. From action-packed thrillers to emotional dramas and gripping documentaries, there's something for everyone. Check out the latest releases streaming on your favorite platforms:

Aha Video

Laila – Action Comedy | Telugu

Prime Video

Manamey – Rom-Com | Telugu

Royal – Action Drama | Kannada

Narayaneente Moonnaanmakka – Emotional Drama | Malayalam

Smile 2 – Psychological Thriller | English

Picture This – Rom-Com | English, Hindi

Mayhem! – Action Thriller | English, Tamil, Hindi

The 355 – Action Thriller | English

47 Meters Down: Uncaged – Horror Adventure | English

Dupahiya – S1 – Comedy Drama | Hindi

Building The Future – S1 – Business Documentary | English

For the Win: NWSL – S1 – Sports Documentary | English

NCIS: Origins – S1 – Action Drama | English

Thomas Müller – One of a Kind – Sports Documentary | German

Sony Liv

Rekhachithram – Crime Thriller | Malayalam, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Hindi

The Waking of a Nation – S1 – Historical Drama | Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam

Netflix

Thandel – Romantic Drama | Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam

Nadaaniyan – Rom-Com | Hindi

Blackberry – Comedy Drama | English, Hindi

Barbie and Teresa: Recipe For Friendship – Animation Comedy | English, Hindi

Hot Wheels Let’s Race – S3 – Animation Drama | English

Beauty In Black – S1 P2 – Suspense Drama | English, Telugu, Tamil, Hindi

Medusa – S1 – Suspense Thriller | Spanish, English, Hindi

Connection – S1 – Mystery Thriller | Korean

One The Woman – S1 – Mystery Thriller | Korean

The Leopard – S1 – Emotional Drama | Italian, English, Hindi

Just One Look – S1 – Crime Thriller | Polish, English

Japan’s Number One Jerk Salaryman – S1 – Social Drama | Japanese

Larissa: The Other Side of Anitta – Biographical Documentary | English

With Love, Meghan – S1 – Reality Show | English

Watch Perfect Match: A Trip of Friendship – S1 – Reality Show | Mandarin

The Curse of the Necklace – Horror Drama | English

Jio Hotstar

Baapu – Comedy Drama | Telugu

Fateh – Action Thriller | Hindi

Human Capital – Crime Drama | English

Cut Throat City – Crime Drama | English

The Agency – S1 – Spy Thriller | English

Deli Boys – S1 – Comedy Drama | English

Elsbeth – S1 – Comedy Drama | English

Daredevil – S1 – Action Thriller | English, Telugu, Tamil, Hindi

Blocco 181 – S1 – Crime Drama | Italian

Power Play 2024 – S1 – Sports Documentary | English

Second Chance Stage – S1 – Reality Show | English

Carrie Underwood: Reflection – Musical Concert | English

ETV WIN

Dhoom Dhaam – Rom-Com | Telugu

Aha Tamil

Finder Project 1 – Suspense Thriller | Tamil

Kuzhanthaigal Munnetra Kazhagam – Political Satire | Tamil

ZEE5

Game Changer – Political Drama | Hindi

Kudumbasthan – Comedy Drama | Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, Hindi

Sun Nxt

Utsavam – Family Drama | Telugu

Gana – Sci-Fi Thriller | Kannada

The Secret of Women – Emotional Thriller | Malayalam

With such a vast array of genres and languages available, get ready for an exciting week of binge-worthy content on your favorite OTT platforms!