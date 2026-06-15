Thank You Subbarao Set to Stream on Aha from June 18

Director Chandu Muddu, who earned recognition and acclaim with films such as O Pitta Katha, Annapurna Photo Studio, and Repu Udayam Padi Gantlaku, is now gearing up for the release of his latest film, Thank You Subbarao.

Presented by veteran filmmaker K. Raghavendra Rao and produced by Dinesh Kurra under the Kurra Productions banner, the film features Chandrahas Kotta, Lavanya Sahukara, Rohit Reddy Yerramreddy, and Muralidhar Goud in key roles. The recently released first-look poster and teaser have generated considerable buzz among movie enthusiasts.

The teaser suggests that Thank You Subbarao blends multiple genres, including comedy, action, romance, suspense, and thriller elements. While the lead pair’s storyline appears refreshing, the film’s central plot revolves around a mysterious woman whom the protagonist encounters on a train—a woman whose identity, hometown, and even face remain unknown. This intriguing setup forms the foundation of a gripping crime thriller.

Packed with suspense, thrilling moments, feel-good emotions, comedy, and romance, the film promises a unique cinematic experience. With its distinctive storyline and engaging narrative, Thank You Subbarao is set to premiere on the Aha streaming platform on June 18.

The film’s music has been composed by Prince Henry, while Pankaj Thottada handled cinematography. Editing duties were carried out by D. Venkat Prabhu.