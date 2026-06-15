Vanda Devullu on June 19: Grand Pre-Release Event Held

Vanda Devullu Beautifully Captures The Girl Within Every Mother: Niharika Konidela At Pre-Release Event

Presented by Fatima Vijay Antony under Vijay Antony Film Corporation and produced by Ramanjaneyulu Javvaji under the Sarvanth Ram Creations banner, Vanda Devullu stars Vijay Antony, Swasika, Ajay Dhishan, Lijomol Jose, Karunas, Shakti, and Kavya Anil in key roles. Directed by Shashi, who previously collaborated with Vijay Antony on the blockbuster Bichagadu, the film is set to release on June 19.

The teaser and trailer released so far have generated a positive response from audiences. As part of the promotions, the makers organized a grand pre-release event on Monday. Mega producer Niharika Konidela and director Thrinadha Rao Nakkina attended as chief guests.

Speaking at the event, Vijay Antony said: “Twenty years ago, Shashi garu introduced me as a music director. Ten years ago, he gave me a new life as a hero through Bichagadu. Now, we are coming together once again with Vanda Devullu. After listening to the story, I was moved to tears and simply couldn’t stop crying. My character in this film is completely different and unique.

I would like to thank Bhashyasree garu, who has been part of my journey since Bichagadu. Sasi garu has introduced a fresh technical team through this project. I also thank Subba Reddy garu and Mythri Shashi garu for distributing the film, and my producer Fatima garu for her support. I hope Telugu audiences embrace Vanda Devullu when it releases on June 19.”

Niharika Konidela shared: “I have already watched Vanda Devullu. When I watched Shashi garu’s Sreenu, I was deeply emotional. He later delivered a remarkable film like Bichagadu. It is evident that every member of this team has poured their heart into this project.

After marriage and motherhood, a woman becomes a mother, but there is still a girl within her. The film beautifully explores this idea. Swasika has delivered an outstanding performance, and Ajay, Kavya, and the rest of the cast have also done a wonderful job.

I instantly loved the title Vanda Devullu. It grabs attention and carries a strong emotional appeal. Vijay Antony garu is a director, actor, producer, editor, and music director, but above all, he is a genuinely good human being. After meeting him personally, my respect for him has grown even more.

Everything in this film, from a fan to a tea cup, has its own significance and character. It is highly emotional yet equally entertaining. Vijay Antony’s role is exceptional, and the film leaves audiences with meaningful thoughts. The makers have blended the message with commercial elements beautifully. Everyone who has a mother should watch Vanda Devullu. I sincerely hope it becomes an even bigger success than Bichagadu.”

Director Thrinadha Rao Nakkina said: “Vijay Antony’s films are always known for their unique content. Whenever he announces a project, I become curious about the subject he has chosen. He firmly believes in content-driven cinema and consistently delivers films with strong concepts. I’m delighted to be here for Vanda Devullu and wish the film tremendous success.”

Producer Fatima Vijay Antony said: “I thank Niharika garu and Thrinadha Rao Nakkina garu for attending this event. Vanda Devullu, created by Shashi garu and Vijay Antony garu, will surely connect with audiences. Bhashyasree garu even completed the script dubbing version at our home. Our film releases on June 19, and I request everyone to watch and support it. I pray that it becomes a huge success.”

Director Sasi said: “Ten years ago, I came here with Bichagadu. At that time, audiences knew very little about us, yet they made the film a massive success. That moment will always remain in my heart, and I can never forget Telugu audiences.

Now, I am returning with Vijay Antony once again through Vanda Devullu, a mother-son emotional drama. This film is completely different from Bichagadu. If Bichagadu portrayed a mother as a goddess, Vanda Devullu portrays her as an ordinary human being. Just as audiences loved Bichagadu, I believe they will embrace Vanda Devullu with the same affection.”

Actress Kavya Anil said: “It has been a wonderful experience working with Vijay Antony garu. I felt like a student under Shashi garu and learned so much during this journey. I thank Vijay Antony sir for giving me this opportunity. I have learned a lot from him and hope our film becomes a major success.”

Distributor Subba Reddy said: “Vanda Devullu has shaped up exceptionally well. We are releasing the film in association with Mythri. Vijay Antony garu is set to achieve another major success. I also thank Niharika garu and Thrinadha Rao Nakkina garu for their support.”

Writer Bhashyasree said: “My association with Vijay Antony garu has continued since Bichagadu. Shashi garu pays extraordinary attention to every small detail. Vanda Devullu is not just a film; it is a powerful thought. The media should help take this idea to a wider audience. The story revolves around an incident that happens to a mother. I have written both the dialogues and songs for the film, and I thank Shashi garu and Vijay Antony garu for this opportunity.”

Manyam Ramesh praised the teaser and trailer, appreciating Shashi’s storytelling, the visuals, and the music, while expressing confidence that Vijay Antony would score another big success with Vanda Devullu.