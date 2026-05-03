Son Of OTT Release: When and Where to Watch

The film Son of is now streaming on both Amazon Prime and Aha OTT. Produced under the Sai Simhadri Cinema banner and directed by Battula Satish, the movie stars Sai Simhadri as the lead and producer, alongside Meera Raj as the heroine.

Following its release on February 27th, the film received a super hit response from the audience. Vinod Kumar, in the role of the father, and Sai Simhadri, as the son, delivered impressive performances that entertained viewers. Initially released on the Aha OTT platform through Hanuman Media, the film is also streaming on Amazon Prime starting today.

The movie earned positive reviews for the emotional depth between the father and son characters, its high production values, and a thrilling climax twist. The first half of the film features the natural beauty of a village setting with entertaining comedy scenes, leading into an impactful interval twist. The second half focuses on the emotional bond between the father and son, culminating in a well-executed climax.

The film unit has suggested that those who enjoyed its theatrical run, or missed it in cinemas, should watch it on these OTT platforms.