Trisha Visits Tirumala Ahead of Tamil Nadu Election Results 2026

Actress Trisha Krishnan recently visited Tirumala and offered prayers at the famous Lord Venkateswara temple. Dressed in a simple traditional outfit with a red silk shawl, she appeared calm, graceful, and deeply devotional during her visit. The photos of her at the temple quickly went viral on social media, with fans praising her elegant and spiritual look.

During her visit, Trisha was seen walking through the temple along with officials and security. She greeted devotees respectfully with folded hands and followed temple rituals with discipline. Her simple appearance and composed behavior attracted attention from both fans and devotees present at the temple.

What has added more buzz to this visit is the ongoing speculation about her personal life. According to recent reports, Trisha is rumored to be in a relationship with actor-turned-politician Vijay. These rumours have been circulating for some time and have gained more attention, especially during the ongoing political developments in Tamil Nadu.

Reports also suggest that Trisha visited Tirupati to seek blessings ahead of the Tamil Nadu election results, possibly for Vijay.

However, it is important to note that neither Trisha nor Vijay has officially confirmed these rumours. Both have remained silent about their personal relationship, keeping the matter private.

Meanwhile, Vijay has been actively involved in politics with his party Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) and is contesting in the 2026 Tamil Nadu elections, making him a major figure in the current political scenario.

Overall, Trisha’s Tirumala visit has not only highlighted her spiritual side but also sparked curiosity among fans due to the ongoing relationship rumours. While her temple visit reflects devotion and tradition, the speculation around her personal life continues to keep her in the spotlight.