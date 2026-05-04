Tamil Nadu Election Results 2026: Will DMK Retain Power or Can Vijay’s TVK Spring a Surprise?

The results of the Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2026 are being counted today, May 4, after voting was completed on April 23. This election has drawn huge attention across the state, mainly because of actor Vijay’s political debut with his party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), which has added a new dynamic to the traditional contest.

The main competition remains between the ruling DMK led by Chief Minister M.K. Stalin and the AIADMK led by Edappadi K. Palaniswami. However, Vijay’s entry into politics has created strong interest, especially among young voters, and many believe his party could influence the final outcome even if it does not win a majority.

As counting continues, early trends suggest that the DMK is leading in several constituencies and may have an advantage in forming the government again. The AIADMK is also putting up a tough fight in many areas. At the same time, TVK’s performance is being closely watched, as it is expected to secure a notable vote share and possibly win some seats, making it a key player in the election.

Exit polls released earlier had predicted a return to power for the DMK, while also indicating that TVK could emerge as a game changer in this election. The final results will confirm whether these predictions hold true or if there are any surprises.

Overall, this election is important not just for deciding the next government in Tamil Nadu, but also for understanding how much impact Vijay’s new party has made in its first attempt.