Samantha and Naga Chaitanya at Sunil Narang's Daughter Simran Narang Wedding

The presence of Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Naga Chaitanya at the same wedding reception in Hyderabad recently caught a lot of attention in Tollywood. The event was the post-wedding celebration of Simran Narang, daughter of producer Sunil Narang, held on May 2. Even though both Samantha and Naga Chaitanya attended the same function, they stayed apart the entire evening and were not seen interacting with each other.

The reception saw many big names from the Telugu film industry, including Chiranjeevi and Nagarjuna. However, most of the attention was on Samantha and Naga Chaitanya, as fans were curious to see them at the same event years after their separation.

Samantha arrived at the function with her husband, director Raj Nidimoru, while Naga Chaitanya came with his wife, actress Sobhita Dhulipala. Both couples entered separately, and photographers noted that Samantha and Naga Chaitanya avoided being in the same frame.

In terms of appearance, Naga Chaitanya wore a dark blue blazer, while Sobhita Dhulipala chose a baby blue saree with pink accents. Samantha looked elegant in a purple and gold saree. Their photos from the event quickly went viral on social media, with fans comparing their looks and reactions.

Looking at their personal journeys, Samantha was earlier married to Naga Chaitanya in 2017, and the couple separated in 2021. Later, Naga Chaitanya married Sobhita Dhulipala in December 2024 in Hyderabad. Samantha, on the other hand, married Raj Nidimoru in December 2025 in a private ceremony in Coimbatore.

Overall, while the event was a grand celebration with many stars, it was the rare presence of Samantha and Naga Chaitanya at the same venue that became the main talking point.