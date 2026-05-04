West Bengal Results 2026: BJP Ahead, Mamata Trails in Bhabanipur

Tension continues to grip the nation as the results of the West Bengal Assembly elections unfold. During the initial counting of postal ballots, there was a neck-and-neck contest between the Trinamool Congress (TMC) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). However, TMC appeared to slip behind in this early phase.

Senior BJP leaders are reportedly gaining momentum in the counting process, with several top leaders of the party taking the lead. Among those leading are Suvendu Adhikari, Nisith Pramanik (Mathabhanga - SC), Rekha Patra (Hingalganj - SC), Ratna De (Panihati), Anandamay Barman (Matigara–Naxalbari), Shikha Chatterjee (Dabgram–Phulbari), and Shankar Ghosh (Siliguri).

Meanwhile, an interesting contest is underway in Bhabanipur. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee initially held a brief lead, but was soon overtaken by BJP state leader Suvendu Adhikari. He is also reported to be leading in Nandigram. The counting of EVM votes is expected to begin shortly, which could further influence the trends.

In the 294-member West Bengal Assembly, a party needs 148 seats to secure a majority. However, due to repolling in one constituency, the effective strength is 293, meaning that 147 seats will be sufficient to form the government.

Mamata Banerjee Trails in Bhabanipur Constituency

As per the early trends, TMC chief and incumbent CM Mamata Banerjee is trailing in Bhabanipur Assembly constituency in West Bengal. BJP shown clear dominance in the postal ballot votes. After the first round of counting, Mamata Banerjee is trailing in her constituency. This is disappointing news to TMC cadre, whereas giving big boost to the BJP.

BJP's top leaders have reached the party office. BJP's CM candidate Suvendu Adhikari is leading in Nandigram constituency. He has reached the BJP headquarters in Bengal.