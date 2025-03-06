Telangana Govt Announces Summer Holidays 2025 – Schools to Close from April 20

The Telangana government has announced that summer holidays for schools will begin on April 20, 2025. This decision was made considering the rising temperatures across the state and the likelihood of intense heat waves in the coming weeks.

Reports indicate that Telangana will experience high temperatures earlier than usual, prompting authorities to start the vacation period sooner. As per the academic calendar, schools are expected to reopen on June 12, 2025. However, officials have mentioned that adjustments may be made based on weather conditions.

Teachers and students are urged to complete pending syllabus portions before the break, as the reopening period might be busy with exam preparations and new academic sessions. School administrations are also instructed to follow government guidelines regarding summer vacations and reopening schedules.

Parents should stay informed through official announcements to avoid confusion regarding the reopening date. Further updates will be provided if any modifications are made to the current schedule.