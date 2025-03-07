Hyderabad Water Supply Disruption on March 8: Affected Areas and Details

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply & Sewerage Board (HMWSSB) has announced a temporary disruption in water supply in several areas of Hyderabad on March 8, 2025.

According to an official press release, the disruption is due to the relocation of the existing PSC water supply pipeline near BHEL Junction. The pipeline is being shifted to facilitate the construction of a flyover by the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI).

Affected Areas

Residents in the following areas will experience water supply interruptions:

Central & West Hyderabad: Erragadda, S.R. Nagar, Ameerpet

Erragadda, S.R. Nagar, Ameerpet Kukatpally & Surroundings: KPHB Colony, Kukatpally, Moosapet, Jagadgirigutta

KPHB Colony, Kukatpally, Moosapet, Jagadgirigutta Lingampalli & Surroundings: RC Puram, Ashok Nagar, Jyoti Nagar, Lingampalli, Chandanagar, Gangaram, Madinaguda, Miyapur, Deepthi Sri Nagar

RC Puram, Ashok Nagar, Jyoti Nagar, Lingampalli, Chandanagar, Gangaram, Madinaguda, Miyapur, Deepthi Sri Nagar Outer Hyderabad Areas: Beeramguda, Aminpur, Nizampet

Advisory for Residents

HMWSSB has urged residents of the affected areas to store adequate water in advance to avoid inconvenience. Water supply is expected to be restored once the pipeline shifting work is completed.

For further updates and assistance, residents can contact HMWSSB helpline numbers or visit the official website.