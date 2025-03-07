Ibrahim Ali Khan, Khushi Kapoor-starrer ‘Nadaaniyan’ is breezy rom-com, and a pure Ibrahim show

Mumbai, March 7 (IANS) Director: Shauna Gautam Star cast: Ibrahim Ali Khan, Dia Mirza, Jugal Hansraj, Suniel Shetty, Khushi Kapoor, Apoorva Mukhija and Aaliya Qureshi Run Time: 1 hour 59 minutes Medium: OTT Rating: 4 stars

The Gen Z rom-com ‘Nadaaniyan’, which marks the debut of Ibrahim Ali Khan, the son of Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan, has arrived on the streaming medium, and the film looks to win over the viewers with its pairing of Ibrahim and Khushi Kapoor.

Growing up, everyone faces challenges from choosing the right friends, making career decisions, trying to make the parents proud, to sometimes even wondering how to keep them from fighting. As teenagers, every setback felt like the end of the world, when in reality, it was just the beginning. ‘Nadaaniyan’ takes us back to that time, reminding us of the innocence, chaos, and beauty of growing up.

The film, which has released on the streaming giant Netflix, is directed by debutant Shauna Gautam, and follows the journey of its protagonists, Arjun Mehta (played by Ibrahim Ali Khan) and Pia Jaisingh (played by Khushi Kapoor), as they navigate school life, friendships, family dynamics, and their roles in everything around them.

The story kicks off with Pia finding herself in a rather awkward situation, she needs to prove she’s dating someone to convince her friends that she’s not in love with her best friend’s crush.

To solve her dilemma, Pia ropes in Arjun, a new entrant and debate team scholar, offering him Rs 25, 000 crore per week to pretend to be her boyfriend, bringing back the good old ‘boyfriend for hire’ trope to commercial cinema. And just like that, their ‘Nadaaniyan’ begins.

The film’s premise is set up from the very start perhaps rather quickly, with events unfolding at a steady, engaging pace leaving no time for anything but the stage for candy-cute romance that is yet to come. Director Shauna Gautam ensures the audience has enough time to settle into the world of Nadaaniyan, capturing the innocence of youth while balancing it with the complexities of teenage love and family struggles.

The first half is lighthearted, focusing on friendships, school life, and young love, while the second half deepens into emotional territory as parental conflicts take center stage. There is something for everyone here - misunderstandings in a group of three, your typical ‘cool but bully’ boy who thinks highly of himself, the eventual takedown of the same & of course - quintessential Dharma-esque aesthetics.

The school looks larger than life, the uniforms look more stylish than your average go-er ones and everything is just ten times more glam than reality.

With veteran actors like Suniel Shetty, Mahima Chaudhry, Dia Mirza, and Jugal Hansraj playing pivotal roles, the film brings a wave of nostalgia. Seeing them on screen after so long is a treat, adding emotional depth to the story. And, of course, watching Ibrahim Ali Khan and Khushi Kapoor evokes a strong sense of deja vu, as they carry reflection of their legendary parents, Saif Ali Khan and Sridevi.

For his debut, Ibrahim Ali Khan is on the path to prove he’s more than just another star kid. His hard work and dedication shine through in his performance, making him one of the more impressive on-screen presences in a long time. You can’t help but look at him when he appears on screen, whether it’s his coyish smile or old school Salaam Namaste Saif Ali Khan charm that he channels.

Ibrahim sets a path for many more eyes on him for the future to come, hopefully on a 70mm screen.

Khushi Kapoor, on the other hand, is in her element as the bubbly and spirited Pia. But beneath her cheerful exterior lies a deeper struggle, growing up in a broken family, dealing with friends who don’t believe in her, and finding herself caught in a fake relationship where real feelings creep in unexpectedly. She has come a long way, and it shows.

The music provides the much needed depth to the film, Sachin-Jigar have delivered yet again with a range of songs from Ishq Mein to Tirkat Dhoom and the title track which gives you almost Wake Up Sid music chorus sentiment. The screenplay could have been tighter, the dialogue delivery could have been smoother but all in all - your heart will continue to smile throughout due to some ‘nadaan’ moments.

Overall, ‘Nadaaniyan’ is a rollercoaster ride—full of highs and lows, much like life itself. It’s a film that resonates on multiple levels, bringing out nostalgia, warmth, and a sense of familiarity. You can’t help but fall in love with its world. If you go in with the expectation to have your soul stirred, you may want to brush up on the nostalgic rom-coms you enjoyed back in the day, and remind yourself that some films are just meant to warm your heart, make you cry & leave you warm and fuzzy for your day ahead.

