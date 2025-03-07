March 8 Hyderabad Women’s Day 5K Run: Traffic Advisory for Commuters

Hyderabad will host a 5K run organized by the Women Safety Wing at People’s Plaza on the occasion of International Women’s Day on March 8, from 6 am to 9 am. The event may cause traffic congestion in key areas, and the Hyderabad traffic police has issued an advisory to help commuters navigate through the city.

Key junctions to avoid during this time include Buddha Bhavan, Nallagutta X Road, Necklace Rotary, and Secretariat Junction (Telugu Talli). Commuters are advised to use alternate routes to avoid delays.

At People’s Plaza, traffic coming from Tank Bund heading toward PVNR Marg (Necklace Road) will be diverted to Karbala and Ranigunj. Similarly, at Nallagutta X Road, traffic from Minister Road intending to reach PVNR Marg will be diverted to Karbala and Ranigunj.

At Necklace Rotary, traffic from Panjagutta and Raj Bhavan, intending to reach NTR Marg and PVNR Marg, will be redirected to Imax and Mint Lane Road. Traffic at VV Statue will be diverted to Shadan and Nirankari areas.

At the Secretariat Junction (Telugu Talli), traffic from Ambedkar Statue intending to reach NTR Marg will be diverted to Iqbal Minar. Traffic coming from Iqbal Minar toward NTR Marg will be redirected to Upper Tank Bund.

Finally, at the Secretariat North East Gate, traffic from both Ambedkar Statue and Iqbal Minar, heading to NTR Marg, will be diverted to Mint Lane.

Commuters are encouraged to plan their routes in advance and stay informed about the diversions. These changes will be lifted once the run concludes.