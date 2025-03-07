Hyderabad: Shapurnagar Traffic Diversions for 60 Days

Hyderabad – The Cyberabad police have announced a traffic diversion advisory due to the laying and replacement of a damaged PSC pipeline. The work involves replacing a 1,200 mm diameter inline and out-coated MS pipeline, fabricated with a 12 mm thick MS plate, stretching from Sri Sai Weigh Bridge to Ranga Bhujanga Theatre in Shapurnagar under Jeedimetla traffic limits. These traffic diversions will be in effect for the next 60 days, starting from Thursday.

To ensure smooth traffic flow, several road changes will be implemented. Traffic coming from Subash Nagar towards Bahadurpally and Gandimaisamma will be diverted at Sai Kanta Junction. Motorists will be redirected through Jeedimetla Industrial Area, JETL Kaman, Main Road, Suraram, Bahadurpally, and Gandimaisamma, operating round the clock. Similarly, traffic from Gandimaisamma towards Subash Nagar will be diverted at JETL Kaman, taking the right turn through the Industrial Area, Sai Kanta, and Subash Nagar.

For traffic heading from Subash Nagar towards Balanagar, a diversion at Sai Kanta Junction will redirect vehicles via Chinthal, IDPL, and Balanagar. The route from Balanagar to Subash Nagar will take a U-turn at Sana Bawarchi Hotel, then proceed to Adarsh Bank Lane, Sai Kanta, and Subash Nagar.

The police urge the public to plan their travel accordingly and cooperate with traffic police to maintain the smooth flow of traffic during the construction period.