BJP slams Siddaramaiah's 'halal' budget, religion-based reservation

Bengaluru, March 7 (IANS) The Karnataka BJP on Friday slammed the Congress-led Siddaramaiah government's "halal" budget and religion-based reservation, saying it is appeasement politics at its peak.

Taking to social media, in-charge of BJP's National Information and Technology Department and co-incharge of West Bengal, Amit Malviya said, "The Congress is hell-bent on undermining the rights of SCs, STs, and OBCs, as enshrined in Baba Saheb Ambedkar's Constitution. No reservation can be provided based on religion. India will not let the Congress succeed with their sinister plans."

Malviya said, "On December 9, 2006, Manmohan Singh, then Prime Minister, said, "We will have to devise innovative plans to ensure that minorities, particularly the Muslim minority, are empowered to share equitably in the fruits of development. They must have the first claim on resources."

It was a premeditated statement because, on April 14, 2009, in the run-up to the Lok Sabha election, Manmohan Singh, when asked about it, reiterated his stance, stating that minorities, especially poor Muslims, should get priority when it comes to the nation's resources, he said.

Malviya said that Manmohan Singh stood by his earlier assertion that Muslims should have the first right to resources.

"Today, while presenting the state budget, CM Siddaramaiah confirmed that 4 per cent of public works contracts will be reserved for Muslims under CATEGORY-II B," he stated.

"Reservation will be provided in the procurement of goods and services under various government departments, corporations, and institutions for suppliers belonging to SC, ST, Category-I, Category-II A, and Category-II B, up to Rs 1 crore. Category-II B refers to Muslims," Amit Malviya underlined.

BJP Karnataka, taking to social media platform X, said, "Scam CM @ Siddaramaiah in Karnataka presents a Halal Budget - appeasement at its peak."

"Reservation for Muslims in government contracts; Rs 50,000 assistance for Muslim simple marriages; Rs 150 crore for infrastructure development of Waqf properties and graveyards; Rs 50 lakh for Muslim cultural programmes; New ITI college to be set up in Muslim-dominated areas; 50 per cent fee concession for Muslim students under KEA; Residential PU college for Muslim girls in Ullal town; Increase in National and Foreign Scholarships for Muslim students; Expansion of Bengaluru’s Haj Bhavan with additional buildings and Self-defence training for Muslim girl students announced in the budget," the BJP said.

The BJP further underlined, "What about SCs, STs, and OBCs? Absolutely nothing!"

"CM Siddaramaiah, in his bogus budget, has provided religion-based reservations for Muslims, which is completely against the ideals of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar! The anti-constitutional budget presented by Siddaramaiah has once again exposed how much the Congress party despises Ambedkar," it said.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.