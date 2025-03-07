Summer Holidays, 2025 for Schools from April 20 in Telangana

The Telangana Government has finally announced that the Summer Holidays for both government and private schools will start on April 20 after careful consideration. This announcement has put a smile on students' faces, expecting two months' holidays. The government's decision gives relief to the students from the fiery summer sun.

Apart from the summer holidays declaration, the government has also directed all government and private schools to operate half-day sessions from March 15. The decision is intended to provide for the well-being and safety of students during the hot summer season.

According to the announcement, schools throughout the state will function between 8:00 AM and 12:30 PM. However, schools acting as examination centres for Class 10 board exams will run afternoon sessions when necessary.

The announcement of the summer holidays is a great respite for students, parents, and teachers. The holiday season will give students a chance to unwind, recharge, and enjoy their hobbies beyond studies.

With summer holidays looming near, students can now eagerly anticipate a holiday season full of enjoyment with family and friends. The move by the Telangana government to declare summer holidays from April 20 is a timely decision that will put smiles on the faces of students throughout the state.

Also read: Summer Holidays 2025: AP Govt Declares School Vacation from April 23 – Full Schedule Inside