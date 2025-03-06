March 14 Holiday Announced by Telangana Government for Holi Festival

Hyderabad: The Telangana government has declared March 14, 2025, as a public holiday to mark the celebration of Holi, the much-awaited festival of colours. The announcement was made as part of the state’s official calendar.

Holi, also known as the Festival of Colours, Festival of Spring, and Festival of Love, is celebrated with great joy and excitement across India. It signifies the arrival of spring and the end of winter. In Telangana, the festival will be celebrated with water balloons, vibrant colours, music, and dance.

In addition to the general public holiday, all schools in the state will also remain closed on March 14, giving students and staff a chance to enjoy the festivities.

The announcement allows people in Telangana to celebrate Holi with enthusiasm, offering families and friends a chance to unite and spread joy.