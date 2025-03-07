Gold Rates Drop Across India on March 7 - Latest Price List

Gold prices in India, which had been on an upward trend, have now started to decline, bringing much-needed relief to buyers. For the second straight day, gold rates have fallen, encouraging buyers to make purchases without hesitation.

Key Factors Affecting Gold Prices

Gold rates are influenced by multiple international factors, including inflation, global market trends, central bank reserves, interest rate fluctuations, and the jewelry industry’s demand. Let’s take a closer look at today’s gold prices across different regions.

Gold Prices in Andhra Pradesh & Telangana

In major cities of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, including Hyderabad, Visakhapatnam, Vijayawada, Guntur, and Proddatur, gold rates have witnessed a decline:

22-carat gold (per 10 grams) – ₹79,900

24-carat gold (per 10 grams) – ₹87,160

Compared to the previous day, prices have dropped by ₹300 for 22-carat gold and ₹330 for 24-carat gold.

Gold Rates Across Other Major Cities

Delhi: The price of 22-carat gold is ₹80,050 per 10 grams, while 24-carat gold is priced at ₹87,310. The rates have decreased by ₹300 and ₹330, respectively, compared to the previous day.

Chennai: The price of 22-carat gold stands at ₹79,900 per 10 grams, while 24-carat gold is available at ₹87,160, reflecting a ₹300 and ₹330 drop, respectively.

Mumbai & Bengaluru: The gold prices in these cities remain the same as those in Chennai.

Silver Prices on the Rise

While gold prices have declined, silver has moved in the opposite direction. The price of silver has increased by ₹100 per kilogram in cities such as Hyderabad, Vijayawada, Chennai, Bengaluru, and Mumbai, reaching ₹1,08,100 per kilogram. In Delhi, silver prices have risen to ₹99,100 per kilogram, also marking a ₹100 increase from the previous day.

Stay tuned for more updates on gold and silver prices as market trends continue to fluctuate.