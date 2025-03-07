IPL 2025 Hyderabad Ticket Updates

Hyderabad – The excitement for the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 is building up, with the tournament set to begin on March 22. Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) fans are particularly excited, as their team will play its first match against Rajasthan Royals at Uppal on March 23, followed by a match against Lucknow Super Giants on March 27. Tickets for these two home matches went on sale today, March 7, and the Rs 700 tickets were sold out within minutes.

However, fans can still purchase tickets for higher-priced stands, with prices ranging from Rs 1,550 to Rs 16,000 for premium lounges and boxes. Given the overwhelming demand, fans are advised to act fast and secure their tickets before they are sold out. With ticket sales already seeing a rush, it’s best to make the purchase quickly to avoid disappointment.

For those who managed to book tickets online, physical tickets can be collected at counters set up at LB Stadium, Gymkhana Grounds, and Gachibowli Stadium. Fans are hoping for smooth ticket distribution as the tournament progresses, especially since Hyderabad will host a total of nine IPL matches this season, including seven league games and two qualifiers.

Ticket Prices for IPL 2025 at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium:

Jio Mohammed Azharuddin North First Terrace: ₹750

Jio Mohammed Azharuddin North Second Terrace: ₹750

Dream 11 South West First Terrace: ₹1850

Dream 11 South West Second Terrace: ₹1550

Kent South East First Terrace: ₹1850

Kent South East Second Terrace: ₹1550

Arun Icecreams East Stand First Floor: ₹2750

Dream 11 West Stand First Floor: ₹2750

Risers Lounge North West Ground Floor: ₹16,000

South Pavilion West Second Floor Corp Boxes: ₹30,000

North Pavilion West Second Floor Corp Boxes: ₹22,000

All Seasons South West First Floor: ₹8,000

Orange Army Lounge - North East Ground Floor: ₹16,000

BKT Tires North Stand First Floor: ₹6,500

Lubi Pumps West Stand Ground Floor: ₹4,500

BKT Tires East Stand Ground Floor: ₹4,500

Sunrisers Hyderabad Home Match Schedule:

March 23 (Sunday): SRH vs RR - 3:30 PM IST

March 27 (Thursday): SRH vs LSG - 7:30 PM IST

April 6 (Sunday): SRH vs GT - 7:30 PM IST

April 12 (Saturday): SRH vs PBKS - 7:30 PM IST

April 23 (Wednesday): SRH vs MI - 7:30 PM IST

May 5 (Monday): SRH vs DC - 7:30 PM IST

May 10 (Saturday): SRH vs KKR - 7:30 PM IST

Qualifier and Eliminator Matches in Hyderabad:

May 20 (Tuesday): Qualifier 1 - 7:30 PM IST

May 21 (Wednesday): Eliminator - 7:30 PM IST

In other updates, SRH has partnered with Zomato’s District app for ticket sales. As part of a promotional offer, fans who buy two tickets will receive a jersey as a gift. However, there has been confusion over physical ticket sales, as the franchise has not clarified where to buy them in person yet. Fans are awaiting further updates on this.

With the high demand for tickets and limited availability, fans are encouraged to purchase their tickets quickly before they sell out. Don’t miss out on the IPL 2025 action in Hyderabad!