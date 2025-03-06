Hyderabad Call Centre Dupes US Victims, TGCSB Exposes Racket

A call centre in Hyderabad that duped US citizens has been raided by the Telangana Cyber Security Bureau (TGCSB). The operation, which took place on Wednesday evening at a building in Madhapur, uncovered a scam that defrauded thousands of dollars from victims.

According to TGCSB Director Shikha Goel, the scam was led by Kaivan Patel and Rupesh Kumar, also known as Jaddhu, who are both from Gujarat. They received help from Rupesh’s brother, Vickey, based in Dubai, and their associate, Azad. The prime suspect, Chanda Manasvini, aged 36, ran the operation through a company called Exito Solutions, which was set up in a rented floor of the building. The call centre employed 63 people, including 40 from northeastern states, who were paid ₹30,000 a month, along with free accommodation and transportation.

The fraud involved tele-callers pretending to be PayPal representatives. They told US citizens that unauthorized transactions had taken place on their accounts, tricking them into revealing sensitive information. The scammers then used this data to steal money and transfer it into designated bank accounts. Each employee was instructed to target at least 10 victims daily, leading to an average of 600 victims per day. The stolen funds were converted into cryptocurrency and transferred to digital wallets.

During the raid, the police seized 52 laptops, 63 mobile phones, and 27 employee IDs. Investigations are still ongoing to catch Rupesh Kumar, who remains on the run. Authorities suspect that some people may have helped the fraudsters by sharing PayPal customer data.

The TGCSB continues to work on tracking down all those involved in the fraud network.