Now, an Injection to Reduce LDL Cholesterol: It Can Prevent Heart Attacks

Hyderabad, July 2024: The three-day 'TCT India 2024' - India's premier Interventional Cardiology Conference - organized by the FACTS Foundation, a non-profit organization of cardiologists and cardiac surgeons committed to research, innovation, education, and training, in association with Apollo Hospitals and the Cardiovascular Research Foundation (CRF) USA, will be held from July 26th to 28th, 2024, at the HICC, Hyderabad. Over 1200 delegates, comprising cardiologists and cardiothoracic surgeons from across India, South Asia, and abroad, will attend the conference. Distinguished faculty, including 100 from India and 30 from abroad, will showcase and enlighten the delegates on the latest advances in interventional cardiology. Chief Guest Dr. Sangita Reddy, Joint Managing Director of Apollo Hospitals, will inaugurate the TCT India 2024 conference on Friday.

The conference will feature sessions on various interventional techniques such as hemodynamics, intracoronary imaging, calcium management, TAVR, and other innovations. There will be focused live case-based learnings, with nine live cases from the USA, Germany, and Australia, and 12 live in-box cases from various centres across India, making it a truly Pan-India national event. Live cases will be followed by learning points, interactions, and related lectures on topics including the future of structural heart interventions, the role of new devices and interventions in heart failure management, the new Canadian classification of acute MI and its relevance in clinical practice, lifestyle and medical therapies for hypertension, and more.

Dr. A. Sreenivas Kumar, speaking on the occasion, said this is now the largest conference of interventional cardiologists, with 400 delegates from India and abroad attending. Several special techniques to deal with cardiac problems that previously required surgery can now be performed through minor apertures, reducing trauma, morbidity, and mortality. In the past, when arteries were completely blocked, surgery was mandatory, but now there are special techniques to clear blocked arteries. These new techniques will be demonstrated and deliberated upon during the conference. One interesting topic for discussion is how to avoid heart attacks for over 100 years. A drug called Sybrava Inclisiran, taken like a vaccination every six months, can prevent heart attacks. This injection is especially beneficial for those with high cholesterol levels, a family history of high cholesterol, or those over 40 years of age. It is now available in India for patients. Acquiring so much knowledge from eminent specialists under one roof is challenging, but this platform brings them all together, making the knowledge accessible to the delegates. The conference aims to educate delegates on the latest techniques, benefiting patients through speedy recovery and cost-effectiveness.

Dr. M. Gokul Reddy, Senior Consultant Cardiologist at Apollo Hospitals, Jubilee Hills, said the main objective of this conference is to equip young cardiologists with the latest techniques and make them efficient. The training will cover everything from basics to the most complex aspects.

Dr. P.C. Rath, Senior Cardiologist at Apollo Hospitals, Hyderabad, said TCT is the largest interventional council meeting in the world, and Hyderabad is privileged to host such an internationally acknowledged conference. This conference attracts the best faculty showcasing the latest techniques, and delegates look forward to it every year to learn new methods.

The renowned national and international faculty includes Dr. Susheel Kumar Kodali, M.D., Co-director of NYP/Columbia Valve Center, Columbia University Medical Center USA; Dr. A. Sreenivas Kumar, Director of Cardiology & Clinical Research, Apollo Hospitals, Hyderabad; Dr. Ajay J. Kirtane, Director of Columbia University Medical Center / New York-Presbyterian Hospital; Dr. Martin B. Leon, Director of Cardiovascular Research and Education, Columbia University Medical Center / New York-Presbyterian Hospital; Dr. Juan Granada, President & CEO of Cardiovascular Research Foundation, New York-Presbyterian/Columbia University Medical Center, New York, NY; Dr. M. Gokul Reddy, Senior Consultant Cardiologist, Apollo Hospitals, Jubilee Hills; Dr. Ravinay Bhindi, North Shore Hospital, NSW, Australia; Dr. Joanna Wykrzykowska, University Medical Center Groningen, Netherlands; Dr. Miroslaw Ferenc, University Heart Center Freiburg, Germany; Dr. Guilherme Attizzani, Cleveland University, USA; Dr. Pratap Kumar, Meditrina Group of Hospitals, Maldives; Dr. Saibal Kar, Los Robles Hospital, USA; Dr. Ashish Pershad, Chandler Regional Medical Center, USA; Dr. Fazilla Mallik, NHC, Bangladesh; and Dr. Geza Fontos, Gottsegen National Cardiovascular Center, Hungary, among others.