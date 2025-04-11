Samantha, Naga Chaitanya Divorced, But Still Parents to Their Pet Dog Hush?

There’s always some buzz surrounding Samantha and Naga Chaitanya, even after their separation. Rumour mills suggest that post his divorce from Samantha, Naga Chaitanya has tied the knot with actress Sobhita Dhulipala in a private second marriage.

On the other hand, there is growing speculation that Samantha is dating filmmaker Raj Nidimoru of Family Man web series. Despite moving on with their respective lives, the former couple is once again making headlines—this time for a heartwarming reason.

Online chatter among netizens suggests that Samantha and Naga Chaitanya continue to be co-parents to their pet dog, Hush. The two had adopted Hush together during their marriage. Interestingly, even after their 2021 separation, it’s widely speculated that they have continued to jointly care for their beloved dog.

Recently, a photo of Naga Chaitanya with Hush at a gym surfaced online, reigniting discussions around the duo's shared affection for their pet. While they may have parted ways as husband and wife, speculation continues that they remain united as loving co-parents to Hush.