Drugs case: Raid at Jubilee Hills pub, 11 tested positive!

Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad, is once again in chaos due to a concerning drug issue. The Narcotic Buero made a surprise inspection at the Xaro Pub last night. On Sunday, a White and White event was going on at the pub, and the Police got information about the usage of drugs.

The Police conducted searches and mandatory drug tests on attendees, resulting in 11 positive results. Those found in possession of drugs were detained. The investigation is in the process of finding out who brought the drugs and who is behind it.