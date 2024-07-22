Drugs case: Raid at Jubilee Hills pub, 11 tested positive!

Jul 22, 2024, 11:10 IST
- Sakshi Post

Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad, is once again in chaos due to a concerning drug issue. The Narcotic Buero made a surprise inspection at the Xaro Pub last night. On Sunday, a White and White event was going on at the pub, and the Police got information about the usage of drugs.

The Police conducted searches and mandatory drug tests on attendees, resulting in 11 positive results. Those found in possession of drugs were detained. The investigation is in the process of finding out who brought the drugs and who is behind it. 

whatsapp channel


Read More:

Tags: 
drugs case
Police raid at Hyderabad pub
hyderabad drugs case
Xora Pub
hyderabad pub
Jubilee Hills Hyderabad
hyderabad police
Drugs case investigation
11 tested positive
Advertisement
Back to Top