IPL 2025: Hyderabad Deploys 3000 Police and She Teams for Match Security

Hyderabad police have made detailed security plans for the IPL 2025 matches at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium starting on March 23. Sunrisers Hyderabad, the runner-up of last year's IPL, will begin their campaign by hosting Rajasthan Royals on Sunday afternoon.

The stadium in Uppal has a seating capacity of 39,000 and will host nine matches during the IPL season, including the first qualifier. To ensure safety, the police have deployed around 3,000 officers.

For the safety of women, ‘She Teams’ will be stationed at the venue. Additionally, the police have arranged for extended metro services to help fans return home safely after the matches.

“We have nine IPL matches here, and around 3,000 police personnel are on duty. We also have ‘She Teams’ for women’s safety and have requested the metro to run late services to help people use public transport,” said Sudheer Babu, Rachakonda Commissioner of Police. The efforts are aimed at creating a safe environment for all spectators attending the matches.