Pahalgam Terror Attack: Hyderabad on High Alert for Bharat Summit and Miss World 2025

Hyderabad is on high alert after central intelligence agencies issued a warning regarding potential terrorist threats following the Kashmir Pahalgam terror attack. In response, the Telangana police have significantly boosted security across the city, especially with two major international events taking place in the coming days—the Bharat Summit (April 25-26) and the Miss World-2025 competition (starting May 7).

The Bharat Summit, expected to draw around 400 delegates from 100 countries, will feature discussions on political, economic, and international issues. Prominent figures such as Congress leader Rahul Gandhi are expected to attend. The Miss World competition, with contestants from 140 countries, will add to the influx of international visitors. As a result, security has been ramped up around key venues, including the Hyderabad International Convention Centre (HICC) and Cyberabad.

Following intelligence reports of possible terror attacks, the state police have been instructed to remain vigilant, particularly in tourist areas and locations historically targeted by terrorists. Special attention is being given to Hi-Tech City, a hub for foreign nationals.

Since the security alert was issued on April 24, Chief Secretary Shanthi Kumari and Director General of Police Jitender have directed all law enforcement agencies to take swift action. Increased surveillance, routine checks, and heightened police patrols, especially in high-risk areas like the old city, are part of the strategy to prevent any untoward incidents during these prominent events.

With global attention on the city, authorities are working tirelessly to ensure the safety of attendees and participants.