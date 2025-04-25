Stock Market Holidays May 2025 – NSE & BSE Closed Dates

The Indian stock markets (NSE and BSE) will observe two important holidays in May 2025, which will result in no trading on those specific days. Investors and traders should mark these dates in their calendars to plan their activities accordingly.

The first holiday will be on May 1, 2025, a Thursday, which is observed as Maharashtra Day. This public holiday celebrates the formation of the state of Maharashtra, and as a result, both equity and derivative markets will remain closed.

The second holiday falls on May 12, 2025, a Monday, marking Buddha Pournima. This is a significant day in the Buddhist calendar, celebrating the birth, enlightenment, and death of Gautama Buddha. As with the first holiday, trading on both the equity and derivatives segments will not take place.

These holidays provide traders with a brief respite, but it’s important for market participants to plan ahead for potential gaps in trading activity. During these holidays, there will be no market updates or price fluctuations, so investors should ensure that their portfolios are managed with these closures in mind.

By keeping track of stock market holidays, investors can avoid any surprise closures and make informed decisions about their trading strategies.