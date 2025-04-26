Gold Rate Today Apr 26: Prices Dip Ahead of Akshaya Tritiya 2025

Gold prices in Hyderabad experienced a slight dip today, April 26, 2025, following a stable trend yesterday. This drop comes just before the highly anticipated Akshaya Tritiya 2025, an auspicious festival for buying gold and silver in India, with the price of 24-carat and 22-carat gold seeing a reduction of ₹30 per 10 grams.

Current Gold Prices in Hyderabad

24 Carat Gold (10 grams): ₹98,210

22 Carat Gold (10 grams): ₹90,020

The price correction follows a strong rally in gold prices, driven by global uncertainties, including the ongoing US-China trade tensions and recent security concerns in India, including recent terror attacks. These factors had caused a spike in gold prices, bringing them near record highs. Many buyers had delayed their purchases due to the high prices, but with the correction, there is optimism that they may return to the market, particularly with the approaching festival.

Silver Price:

On the other hand, silver prices have remained stable. Currently, the price of silver per kilogram in Hyderabad is ₹1,10,900, showing no significant change.

Despite today's dip, demand for gold during Akshaya Tritiya could push prices back up. As the festival draws near, it is expected that gold prices may rise again due to traditional demand, potentially surpassing previous price levels.