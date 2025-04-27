Liverpool crowned 2024/25 Premier League Champions with five-star win over Spurs

Liverpool, April 27 (IANS) Liverpool have been crowned the 2024-25 Premier League champions after their 5-1 win over Tottenham Hotspur at the Anfield Stadium. Goals by Luis Diaz, Alexis Mac Allister, Cody Gakpo, Mohamed Salah and an own goal by Destiny Udogie saw The Reds lift their 20th league title, tying Manchester United for most in England's top division.

It is fair to say that the Arne Slot era is off to a glorious start. The Dutch head coach came to Merseyside with a job not many thought was possible - replacing Jurgen Klopp- but Slot has led Liverpool to their second league title in the Premier League era, matching the German’s tally.

It was Tottenham Hotspur who looked like they were in the mood to delay the title celebrations when they fired early through Dominic Solanke in the 11th minute when he headed past Alisson via a James Maddison corner.

However Liverpool were not willing to lie down and equalized just five minutes later when Szoboszlai squared the ball to Diaz for a simple finish. The Reds snatched the lead eight minutes later when Ryan Gravenberch won the ball in the Spurs box and kay it off for Mac Allister who buried it into the top right corner to take the lead into half-time.

Cody Gakpo added to their tally shortly after the half when a corner fell for him inside the box and he danced around the Spurs defender to find the bottom corner of the goal.

With The Reds marching towards the title, how could Salah not be involved in the proceedings. The Egyptian continued his almost mythical season when he scored his 28th goal of the campaign and added a fourth to Spurs’ misery. A cross by Trent Alexander-Arnold saw Destiny Udogie nudge the ball into his net to complete the five star performance by Liverpool.

Liverpool clinched the title in 34 games, having conjured 82 points with 25 wins, seven draws and two losses. They hold a 15-point lead over second placed Arsenal who seemed poised to finish as runners-up for the third season running.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.