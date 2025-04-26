Hyderabad Weekend Events on April 26 and 27

Looking for the perfect way to spend your weekend in Hyderabad? April 26 and 27 are packed with music, storytelling, art, and community vibes. From cozy acoustic sessions to starry movie nights and high-energy DJ sets, there’s something for every mood.

1. Soul Jams – Live Acoustic Night

Unplug with original music and raw vocals in an intimate setting. A chilled-out evening for acoustic music lovers.

Location: Mindspace Social, HITEC City

Time: Saturday, April 26 | 4:30 PM

Entry: ₹499

2. Bathtub Screening of Midnight in Paris

Watch this whimsical film from your private hot tub under the stars with food and drinks served.

Location: OneGolf Brewery, Financial District

Time: Saturday, April 26 | 7:00 PM

Entry: ₹2000 (includes refreshments)

3. Electronica Night with DJ Qtee Rue

Dubai-based Ukrainian DJ Qtee Rue spins an immersive indie-electronica set with a futuristic edge.

Location: Xora, Jubilee Hills

Time: Saturday, April 26 | 9:00 PM

Entry: ₹999 onwards

4. Regional Nights ft. Aarohi

Experience the magic of Indian languages and melodies blended with contemporary indie styles.

Location: Hard Rock Cafe, Knowledge City

Time: Saturday, April 26 | 9:00 PM

Entry: ₹1000

5. Coffee With Kathalu – Storytelling Session

A cozy, nostalgic evening filled with heartfelt personal stories over fresh-brewed coffee.

Location: Madikeri Craft Coffee, Jubilee Hills

Time: Saturday, April 26 | 5:00 PM

Entry: ₹299

6. Nayi Dosti – Community Meetup

Meet new people in a welcoming, game-filled space with icebreakers and open mic moments.

Location: Amoroso, Jubilee Hills

Time: Saturday, April 26 | 5:00 PM and Sunday, April 27 | 7:00 PM

Entry: ₹99

7. Pottery Workshop

Learn wheel throwing or hand-building in a fun, guided session. Ideal for solo or creative duos.

Location: Heart Cup Coffee, Gachibowli

Time: Sunday, April 27 | 5:00 PM

Entry: ₹899 (includes materials)

8. Mixology Session at Social

Learn how to mix cocktails like a pro in this hands-on bartending workshop.

Location: Mindspace Social, HITEC City

Time: Sunday, April 27 | 4:00 PM to 6:00 PM

Entry: ₹699 (includes 2 drinks)

9. Bougainvillea – A Contemporary Play

An indie theatre piece exploring love, memory, and identity through poetic storytelling.

Location: Rangbhoomi Spaces, Serilingampalle

Time: Sunday, April 27 | 6:30 PM

Entry: ₹250

10. DJ Night with Udita Goswami (Aurum Nights)

Actress-turned-DJ Udita Goswami brings a glamorous, high-energy house set to close the weekend.

Location: Xora, Jubilee Hills

Time: Sunday, April 27 | 8:00 PM

Entry: ₹999