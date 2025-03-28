Hyderabad Traffic Diversions on March 28 for Jummat-ul-Vida

Hyderabad police have announced traffic diversions for the Jummat-ul-Vida prayers, which will be held on the last Friday of Ramadan at Macca Masjid on March 28, 2025. To ensure smooth movement during the event, several key roads around Charminar, including those leading to Madina, Murgi Chowk, and Shalibanda, will be closed from 8 am to 4 pm on March 28.

Traffic will be diverted at multiple points in both South and North Zones. In the South Zone, the following diversions will be in place:

Madina Junction: Traffic from Nayapul towards Charminar will be diverted towards City College.

Himmatpura: Traffic from Nagulchintha/Shalibanda towards Charminar will be diverted towards Hari Bowli and Volga Hotel T Junction (Khilwat side).

Chowk Maidan Kaman: Traffic towards Charminar will be diverted towards Kotla Alija or Moghalpura.

Motigalli: Traffic from Moosabowli towards Charminar will be diverted towards Khilwath ground, Rajesh Medical Hall, Shalibanda, and Fathe Darwaza Road.

Etebar Chowk: Traffic towards Gulzar Houz will be diverted towards Mandi Miralam or Bibi Bazaar.

Sher-e-Batil Kaman: Traffic from Mitti Ka Sher towards Gulzar Houz will be diverted towards Ghansi Bazaar to reach High Court Road/Khilwath.

Lakkad Kote: Traffic from APAT side will be diverted towards Old CP Office lane, Mandi Miralam.

In the North Zone, Subhash Road between Mahankali L&O PS and Old Ramgopalpet PS Junction on MG Road will be closed from 9 am to 1 pm. Traffic will be diverted towards Rocha Bazar, Ranigunj, and Paradise Junction. Traffic from Bata crossroads towards Subhash Road will be diverted at Mahankali L&O PS towards a left lane leading to Lala temple.

Commuters are advised to stay updated with real-time traffic information via the Hyderabad Police's social media platforms on Facebook (@HYDTP) and X (@HYDTP). For emergencies, the public can contact the helpline at 9010203626 for assistance.