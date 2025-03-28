March 31, April 1: Eid-ul-Fitr Holidays for Schools in Hyderabad

Telangana government has announced Eid-ul-Fitr as a holiday on March 31 and April 1, and Hyderabad schools have taken the cue. Both days feature as general holidays according to the Telangana government's official calendar that it had announced earlier.

Eid-ul-Fitr, one of the major festivals in the Islamic calendar, is observed on the first day of Shawwal, the 10th month of the Islamic lunar calendar. It is dependent upon moon sighting. If the moon is visible on March 30, Eid-ul-Fitr will be observed on March 31; if not, it will be observed on April 1.

To prepare for the festival, schools in Hyderabad have announced holidays on March 31 and April 1. The schools will reopen on April 2. The Moon Sighting Committee will hold a meeting on March 30 to decide the exact date of Eid-ul-Fitr.

Worth mentioning here is that the decision regarding the Eid-ul-Fitr date is ultimately taken by the Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee of Sadar Majlis-e-Ulama-e-Deccan or the Moon Sighting Committee, as it is called. According to them, the date will be decided considering the crescent moon sighting.

Eid-ul-Fitr festivities start after performing namaz at Eidgahs and mosques. The festival is a season of happiness, donation, and meeting friends and family. With the holidays declared, students and teachers can now arrange their celebrations accordingly.

