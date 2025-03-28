Robinhood Movie Review and Rating – A Stylish Entertainer with Action & Comedy

Nithiin and Venky Kudumula's Robinhood delivers an engaging blend of action, comedy, and stylish execution, making it an entertaining watch. Nithiin shines in a charismatic role, while Sreeleela adds glamour and energy.

The film opens in Sri Lanka with an intriguing introduction to the villain and his gang, setting the stage for an action-packed ride. Nithiin's stylish entry, accompanied by a catchy title song, establishes him as the modern-day Robinhood. The first half balances humor and action well, with Rajendra Prasad and Kishore providing comic relief.

The story takes a suspenseful turn with Sreeleela’s arrival in India, leading to an engaging cat-and-mouse chase between Nithiin and Shine Tom Chacko, who plays a determined cop. The interval sequence, where Nithiin embarks on a mission to save Sreeleela, builds anticipation for the second half.

The post-interval portion ups the ante with a powerful re-entry of the villain. Action-packed sequences, including a Venky Kudumula-style fight with a Bheeshma twist, keep the momentum going.

The much-awaited ‘Adi Dha Surprise’ song featuring Ketika Sharma is a visual treat, while the face-off between Nithiin, Sreeleela, and the villain adds intensity. The climax, packed with emotional twists and thrilling moments, leads to an entertaining conclusion.

A major highlight is David Warner’s cameo, which paves the way for a potential sequel, leaving fans excited. GV Prakash Kumar’s music complements the film’s tone, with ‘One More Time’ and ‘Wherever You Go’ standing out as foot-tapping numbers.

Overall, Robinhood is a stylish action entertainer with the right mix of humor, emotion, and thrills. Nithiin’s performance, Venky Kudumula’s direction, and the film’s engaging screenplay make it a worthy watch.

Verdict: A fun, mass entertainer with action, comedy, style and surprises — Nithiin delivers, and Robinhood doesn’t disappoint!