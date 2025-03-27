Ramzan Holidays 2025: Telangana Announces Two Days, AP Declares Only March 31

The Telangana government has officially sanctioned two consecutive holidays in observance of Eid ul-Fitr, providing relief to employees and students. According to the state calendar, Eid ul-Fitr will be celebrated on March 31 (Monday), and the following day, April 1 (Tuesday), has also been declared a public holiday.

In addition to these, March 28 (Friday) has been marked as an optional holiday on the occasion of Jumatul-Vida and Shab-e-Qadr. This applies particularly to minority educational institutions, allowing students and faculty from the Muslim community to observe these significant religious events.

Meanwhile, the Andhra Pradesh government has taken a different approach, announcing only a single-day holiday on March 31 (Monday) for Eid ul-Fitr, in line with its official holiday schedule.

The decision by Telangana to grant two days off ensures a more relaxed celebration for the Muslim community, while Andhra Pradesh’s single-day holiday may lead to concerns among employees and students who wish for additional time to mark the festival.

Eid ul-Fitr, one of the most significant Islamic festivals, marks the end of Ramzan, a month of fasting and devotion. The festival is celebrated with prayers, feasts, and family gatherings across both Telugu states.