Even Pakistanis wish PM Modi as prime minister for a progressive nation: MP CM

Indore, April 27 (IANS) In a veiled attack on the previous Congress government, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav said that the past regime, entrusted with managing the system, had failed to effectively capitalise and harness the potential for entrepreneurship, skills, and intellect of the people of India.

"However, under the leadership of our visionary Prime Minister Narendra Modi, this narrative has shifted," he stated.

He further said, “Even citizens of Pakistan, India’s long-standing rival, now openly express, had Narendra Modi been their Prime Minister, their nation would have been more progressive and spared its current hardships.”

These remarks were made during an address to a distinguished gathering of IT investors at a programme, ‘MP Tech Growth Conclave 2025’, organised at the Brilliant Convention Centre in Indore on Sunday.

The Chief Minister likened industry to a temple, emphasising its role in providing employment and serving humanity.

Reflecting on global progress, he highlighted Israel as an example, a nation with fewer than 10 million people that has achieved remarkable development despite being freed around the same time as India.

“Even dollar and rupee were at par in that era,” he underscored India’s past economic strength.

"The times have changed, and India is now embracing its identity as a technology-driven nation. If countries like Israel, Japan, and Germany can achieve remarkable progress, despite the disastrous era of World War II, there’s no reason why we cannot," the Chief Minister asserted.

Announcing a series of policy initiatives, the Chief Minister revealed plans for a mega Electronic Manufacturing Cluster in Barasia, near Bhopal, spanning 209 hectares.

This project is expected to attract an investment of Rs 1,500 crore, aims to transform the region into an electronics hub, offering world-class facilities for investors in mobile phones, semiconductors, and other devices, the Chief Minister said and added, “It is expected to generate 75,000 direct and indirect jobs under the ‘Make in Madhya Pradesh’ policy.”

The state is also advancing with a ‘Space Tech policy’ to position Madhya Pradesh as a leader in space technology and commercial space missions, Yadav said.

Cybersecurity excellence centres, data protection initiatives, and training programs are set to usher the state into a new technological era, he said.

Additionally, an Agritech excellence centre in collaboration with ICAR (Indian Council for Agriculture Research) and IT (Information Technology) park in Pardesipura, Indore, is being established to foster growth.

With 18 employment-oriented policies, the Chief Minister emphasised the state’s commitment to innovation, progress, and creating opportunities for its citizens.

"Madhya Pradesh is positioning itself as a leader in semiconductor technology, drone innovation, and IT infrastructure," he said while underscoring the state’s vision for a robust and forward-thinking ecosystem.

