Hyderabad Traffic Diversions at Malkajgiri from April 27 - May 26

Traffic diversions will be implemented in Malkajgiri, Hyderabad, from April 27 to May 26, 2025, as part of the construction of a new cement concrete road near Maula Ali Kaman, situated between Gopal Nagar and Spring Hospital. The Rachakonda Police have announced these diversions to ensure smooth traffic flow during the ongoing construction.

Purpose of the Diversions

The new cement concrete road is being constructed to address long-standing waterlogging issues in the area. Rachakonda Police Commissioner G. Sudheer Babu emphasized that this new road will bring long-term relief to residents and ease travel for commuters.

Alternative Routes for Commuters

To minimize disruptions, alternative routes have been planned:

Vehicles traveling from ECIL towards Lalapeta and Tarnaka at the ZRTI signal, H.B. Colony, Unani Hospital, and NTR statue will be diverted at the Ramadevi signal and rerouted through alternative roads.

Traffic from Tarnaka, Lalapeta, and ZRTI signal heading towards ECIL will be diverted via ZRTI Y junction, passing through NTR statue, Unani Hospital, H.B. Colony, and Ramadevi signal.

The Rachakonda Police have urged the public to cooperate with the traffic staff and follow the designated diversions. Commuters are advised to plan their routes in advance to avoid delays.

Although the diversions may cause temporary inconvenience, the improved road infrastructure will significantly enhance travel conditions in the area. The police reassured the public that these short-term disruptions are necessary for long-term benefits in terms of safer, more efficient roads.