Drugs Case: Rakul Preet Singh's Brother Aman Preet Arrested!

Actress Rakul Preet Singh's brother Aman Preet, who is an aspiring actor and tried his luck at acting, has been arrested in connection with drugs case. According to media reports, Hyderabad police have busted a drug racket in the city outskirts at Rajendra Nagar. In a joint operation by Rajendra Nagar police and SOT (Special Operation Team), 200 grams of cocaine (banned substance) was seized. It is estimated that the value of the seized drugs would be about Rs 2 crore.

As per reports, police have taken four people into their custody. Allegedly, these four people were involved in the transportation of drugs. Acting on a tip-off, SOT investigators and police have been arrested. As per reports, one among the arrested was Aman Preet Singh, brother of Rakul Preet. More details are awaited. Earlier also there were several unverified allegations against Rakul Preet on drugs. Rakul also faced quizzing once, but nothing was proved back then.