Ram Charan's Peddi Glimpse: Sure-Shot Blockbuster, Releasing March 27,2026!

The Telugu states are celebrating Sri Rama Navami, and if you are someone who needs an extra boost to make your Sunday even more special, Ram Charan's Peddi glimpse is there to give you that necessary adrenaline rush. Ever since the announcement of Peddi's First Shot, social media has been going gaga over how Charan's look and accent are going to be.

Well, the glimpse is here, and from the looks of it, Buchi Babu Sana surely has a winner on his hands. From Ram Charan's accent to the cricket scenes, Peddi exudes a blockbuster vibe. AR Rahman's rousing score only amplified this electrifying glimpse.

It might take some time for fans to get used to AR Rahman's score, considering the amount of importance Tollywood folks give to background scores. However, it seems that Peddi has once again successfully mastered the popular Telugu film formula. While we know that this is a movie based on sports, we are yet to get a full idea of what the story is actually all about.

From the glimpse, it seems like Buchi Babu Sana might turn this into a social drama with sports at the centre of the narrative. All in all, it's going to be a much-needed break for Ram Charan at the cinema when Peddi releases on the bigscreen on March 27th, 2026.