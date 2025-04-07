IPL 2025 Flooded with Gutkha and Gambling Ads: Viewers Outraged

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 is making headlines—not just for cricket, but for being flooded with advertisements that many viewers say are harmful and misleading. With more than 70% of the ads on JioCinema’s Hotstar stream featuring gutkha brands and online gambling platforms, concerns are mounting over the influence these promotions have on the country’s youth.

Ads Galore: Rajshri to Dream11 Dominating Screens

Viewers tuning into the IPL are met not just with thrilling cricket, but with back-to-back ads from brands like Vimal, Rajshri, Kamla Pasand, Dream11, PokerBaazi, and My11Circle. Many users report that ads appear every 15 minutes, leaving them frustrated with the viewing experience and concerned about the normalization of harmful habits.

"I wait for the first ball to be bowled before even opening the app. That’s how bad the ads have become," said one viewer.

Impact on Youth: A Dangerous Mix of Influence

Several fans have expressed worries that these aggressive promotions are having a detrimental impact on young minds. Cheap internet and easy access to gambling apps have already diverted many students from their academics, and the glamorization of gutkha is now adding a new layer of risk.

"First, they spoil health with gutkha, then drain money through betting, and finally push people to loan apps that ruin families," said a netizen on X.

Celebrity Hypocrisy Under Fire

Anger is also growing toward celebrities and cricketers who endorse these brands. From Bollywood stars to Team India icons like Rohit Sharma, fans are calling out the double standards.

"They promote these platforms publicly but won’t let their own kids touch them. That’s hypocrisy at its peak," a frustrated viewer commented.

Legal Loopholes: Why Authorities Can't Act

Despite the public outcry, banning such advertisements remains a legal challenge. While the government has attempted to restrict them, courts have sided with the companies, allowing them to operate under technicalities. Unlike cigarette or alcohol ads, these brands often use surrogate marketing—advertising unrelated products like card games or elaichi to indirectly promote harmful items.

Public Demand: Time for a Ban?

The chorus for stricter regulations is growing. Many are demanding a complete ban on gutkha and gambling ads during cricket broadcasts, similar to restrictions on tobacco and liquor promotions. However, without immediate government action or legal amendments, the public remains helpless.