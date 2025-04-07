Daveed OTT Release on ZEE5 on April 18

The 2025 Malayalam action film Daveed, which was released in theaters in February, is now set to make its streaming debut on ZEE5. Directed by Govind Vishnu, the movie will be available for streaming starting April 18.

Starring Antony Varghese Pepe, Lijomol Jose, and Saiju Kurup, Daveed follows the story of a former boxer who undergoes a major transformation after returning to the ring. Set against the backdrop of Fort Kochi, the film mixes action, emotion, and humor. Lijomol Jose plays the boxer’s wife, and the movie delves into the emotional struggles of the lead character.

Antony Varghese Pepe, portraying Aashiq Abu, shared that it was a fun challenge to bring the character’s journey from a laid-back slacker to a determined boxer back to life.

Produced by Century Max John & Mary Productions and Panorama Studios, Daveed has received positive feedback since its theatrical release. Cinematography is by Salu K. Thomas, with editing by Rakesh Cherumadam, and Justin Varghese composed the music for the film.

With the film’s OTT release set for April 18 on ZEE5, fans of Malayalam action films can now enjoy Daveed from the comfort of their homes.