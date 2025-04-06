Rama Navami 2025: Hyderabad Traffic Diversions Today, April 6

Hyderabad: The city’s traffic police have issued an advisory for today’s Ram Navami Shobha Yatra procession, scheduled for April 6. The procession will start at Sitarambagh Temple and conclude at Hanuman Vyamshala, Hanuman Tekdi, in the evening.

Joel Davis, Joint Commissioner of City Traffic Police, stated in a press release on Saturday that traffic congestion is expected along roads near the procession route. Traffic will be allowed once the procession passes each junction. He urged commuters to plan their journeys accordingly to avoid delays.

To ensure the smooth flow of the procession, traffic will be diverted or stopped on several key routes from 9 am to 9 pm. These routes include Bhoiguda Kaman, Mangalhat PS Road, Jali Hanuman, Dhoolpet Puranapul, Gandhi Statue, Jumerat Bazar, Chudi Bazar, Begumbazar Chatri, Bartan Bazar, Siddiamber Bazar Mosque, Shanker Sher Hotel, Gowliguda Chaman, Rammandir Kaman, Putlibowli X Road, Andhra Bank X Road, DMHS X Road, Sultan Bazar X Road, and Royal Plaza T-Junction (Balaji Tiffin’s).

Police have also set up a helpline at 9010203626 for assistance. Updates on traffic diversions will be posted on the traffic police social media platforms: facebook.com/HYDTP and @HYDTP on X. Authorities have requested the public to cooperate and stay informed to help ensure the event runs smoothly and safely.