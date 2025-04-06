Diljit Dosanjh teaches ‘King Will Smith’ how to do Bhangra

Mumbai, April 6 (IANS) Punjabi superstar Diljit Dosanjh continues to make a global mark, and accumulate fans across the planet courtesy his collaborations with global stars.

On Sunday, the Punjabi superstar took to his Instagram, and shared a video with Hollywood star Will Smith in which the two can be seen doing Bhangra. While Diljit wore a white kurta and turban, the Hollywood actor was seen in a blue sweatshirt and sweatpants.

The two had a blast doing the bhangra steps, and jamming on the song. Diljit wrote in the caption, “PANJABI Aa Gaye Oye. With One & Only LIVING LEGEND @willsmith It’s Inspiring To Watch King Will Smith Doing BHANGRA & Enjoying PANJABI Dhol Beat (sic)”.

Earlier, Will Smith had addressed his Chris Rock Oscars slapgate in his new album ‘Based on a True Story’. The project’s first track, ‘Int. Barbershop — Day’, opens with the phrase, “Will Smith is canceled”, reports ‘Variety’.

The song, which features Smith’s Fresh Prince collaborator DJ Jazzy Jeff and B. Simone, sees differently-pitched voices trade rumors and opinions about the actor and rapper in a freestyle manner.

“Who the f*** Will Smith think he is?”, one voice asks, to which another replies, “I ain’t never going to forgive him for that shit he did”.

As per ‘Variety’, Will Smith became embroiled in controversy after slapping Rock onstage during the 2022 Oscars telecast.

The comedian was presenting when he made a joke about Will Smith’s wife, Jada Pinkett Smith. Will Smith reacted by walking up on stage and slapping Rock across the face. When the actor returned to his seat, he shouted, “Keep my wife’s name out of your f****** mouth”.

Later on in the show, the actor returned to the stage to accept the Oscar for Best Actor for his performance in ‘King Richard’.

Meanwhile, Diljit earlier shared what a normal routine looks like when he becomes an “English Boi”.

The actor-singer took to his Instagram recently, and shared a video documenting his day. The video started with Diljit cooking up a storm in the kitchen as he indulged in making food with a commentary running in the background. He was seen preparing an omelette and toasting the bread. He then drank a combination juice to gain some energy and lend a kickstart to the day.

