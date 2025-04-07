What Is Chandrababu Doing for Farmers? YSRCP Demands Answers

YSRCP Farmers’ Wing State Working President Vaddi Raghuram has strongly criticized the state government for its continued apathy towards farmers, accusing Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu of ignoring their worsening plight. He pointed out that while farmers across Andhra Pradesh are facing severe hardships, the Chief Minister remains unresponsive and appears indifferent to their suffering.

In contrast, Raghuram lauded former Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy for standing firmly with farmers, especially those cultivating chillies and bananas. He recalled how Jagan personally visited the fields, engaged with farmers, and extended support during difficult times. Questioning the current leadership, Raghuram asked, “What is Chandrababu doing for the farmers?”

He further alleged that the state government is shirking its responsibility to procure grains by offering baseless excuses, thereby pushing farmers into deeper distress. Raghuram emphasized the pro-farmer initiatives taken by YS Jagan, such as establishing a dedicated authority for the aqua sector, eliminating middlemen, reducing feed prices, and working with Union Minister Piyush Goyal to cut taxes—all of which significantly benefited aqua farmers.

However, he expressed concern over the alarming decline in the condition of aqua farmers under the present administration, blaming Chandrababu for failing to address their problems. Raghuram also demanded answers on why the government has not taken steps to strengthen local marketing—a priority during YS Jagan’s tenure—and why the promised Rs. 200 reduction in feed prices, jointly announced by Chandrababu and Pawan Kalyan, has yet to be fulfilled.

Highlighting further issues, Raghuram spoke of the harassment faced by grain farmers at the hands of millers under the guise of moisture content. He also criticized the Chief Minister for failing to provide even basic relief to farmers in the flood-hit Errakaluva region.

He noted that the much-publicized Rs. 20,000 benefit under the "Annadata Sukheebhava" scheme remains undelivered, leaving thousands of farmers in limbo. Concluding his remarks, Raghuram affirmed that the YSRCP is fully prepared to launch any movement necessary to safeguard the rights and interests of the farming community.