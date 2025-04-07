World Health Day, April 7 Slogans, Quotes, and Messages to Spread Awareness

World Health Day is observed on April 7 every year, commemorating the establishment of the World Health Organization (WHO) in 1948. The theme "Healthy Beginnings, Hopeful Futures" this year puts the spotlight on maternal and newborn health and focuses on eradicating avoidable deaths and women's long-term health.

The Importance of Maternal and Newborn Health

The well-being of mothers and infants is the cornerstone of healthy families and societies. Alarming, almost 300,000 women die every year from complications of pregnancy and childbirth, while more than 2 million infants die in the first month after birth, and another 2 million are born dead. This means one preventable death every seven seconds.

Quotes from WHO Leaders

Dr. Anshu Banerjee, WHO Director of Maternal, Newborn, Child and Adolescent Health and Ageing, highlights the significance of this campaign: "The timing of this campaign is critical, as it seeks to assist countries in recouping lost ground while highlighting new research and evidence that will improve the health of women and babies worldwide."

Campaign Objectives

The "Healthy Beginnings, Hopeful Futures" campaign seeks to:

Raise Awareness: Highlight gaps in maternal and newborn survival and the need to prioritize women's longer-term well-being.

Advocate for Investments: Encourage effective investments to improve the health of women and babies.

Encourage Collective Action: Support parents and health professionals providing critical care.

Provide Health Information: Share valuable information on pregnancy, childbirth, and postnatal care.

How to Stay Healthy

To give mothers and babies a healthy start, follow these:

Routine Check-Ups: Regular prenatal care can help detect complications early.

Nutrition and Lifestyle: Focus on a balanced diet, physical activity, and avoiding harmful substances.

Mental Health Care: Prioritize maternal mental health and seek support when needed.

Skilled Healthcare: Ensure access to skilled healthcare professionals during labor and delivery.

Postnatal Care: Guided infant care, breastfeeding, and vaccination.

Getting Involved

You can support the campaign by:

Spreading Awareness: Share information using #HopefulFutures and #HealthForAll.

Being Active in Events: Take part in global events to find out more about the end of maternal and newborn deaths.

Donating: Donate to the WHO Foundation in support of maternal and newborn health initiatives.

Sharing Birth Stories: Share your own birth experiences and express appreciation to healthcare providers for quality service.

Quotes

"A fit body, a calm mind, a house full of love. These things cannot be bought – they must be earned." – Naval Ravikant.

"The desire for healing has ever been half of health." – Lucius Annaeus Senec.a

"Physical fitness is the first requisite of happiness." – Joseph Pilates

"Healthy citizens are the greatest asset any country can have." – Winston Churchill

"Let food be thy medicine and medicine be thy food." – Hippocrates

"To promote good health: eat lightly, breathe deeply, live moderately, cultivate cheerfulness, and keep an interest in life." – William Londen

"There is freedom in health. It frees you from illness."

"A sad soul can be just as lethal as a germ." – John Steinbeck

"I have chosen to be happy because it is good for my health." – Voltaire

"The more you understand yourself, the more silence there is, the healthier you are." – Maxime Lagacé¹

Slogans

Value for Health: "Value for your health before it is too late."

Health is Wealth: "Health is the wealth we all need."

Healthy Living: "Being proactive with health is always the wise thing to do."

Healthy Mind, Healthy Body: "Not just a healthy body but a healthy mind is also important."

Prioritize Health: "Health comes first; rest everything can wait."

Healthy Choices: "Eat what is good for your body and not for your tongue."

Messages

"I wish all my fellow brothers a very happy World Health Day. Stay healthy and stay blessed."

"Eat healthy and stay healthy. Happy World Health Day."

Happy World Health Day!"

"Prevention is better than cure. Happy World Health Day!"

"Health is greatest wealth. Happy World Health Day!"

You can post these quotes, slogans, and messages to raise awareness and encourage healthy living on World Health Day.

