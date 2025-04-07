Gold and Silver Prices in India – April 7: Check City-wise Rates
As global equity markets plunge amid the escalating fallout from Donald Trump’s ongoing tariff war, investors are fleeing to safe haven assets, triggering a significant rally in gold and silver prices. This sharp sell-off in equities, being termed as “Black Monday,” has fueled a fresh influx into commodities, particularly precious metals.
On April 7, early morning trade showed Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) gold prices soaring to ₹88,376 per 10 grams, registering a rise of ₹301 or 0.34%, according to MCX data. Meanwhile, silver witnessed a sharper uptick, climbing by ₹1,487 or 2%, to trade at ₹88,698 per kg.
According to the Indian Bullion Association (IBA), as of 9:55 AM on April 7:
- 24-carat gold was priced at ₹88,170 per 10 grams
- 22-carat gold stood at ₹80,823 per 10 grams
- Silver (999 fine) was priced at ₹88,690 per kg
Gold and Silver Rates – April 7
New Delhi
- Gold (10 gm): ₹87,890
- Silver (1 kg): ₹88,260
Mumbai
- Gold (10 gm): ₹88,050
- Silver (1 kg): ₹88,420
Hyderabad
- Gold (10 gm): ₹88,190
- Silver (1 kg): ₹88,560
Chennai
- Gold (10 gm): ₹88,330
- Silver (1 kg): ₹88,650
Kolkata
- Gold (10 gm): ₹87,960
- Silver (1 kg): ₹88,280
Bengaluru
- Gold (10 gm): ₹88,140
- Silver (1 kg): ₹88,460