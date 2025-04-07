Ameesha Patel defends Fawad Khan, stresses India's culture doesn't differentiate art

Mumbai, April 7 (IANS) Bollywood actress Ameesha Patel has come out in support of Pakistani actor Fawad Khan, emphasizing that India's rich cultural heritage doesn't discriminate against art based on nationality.

Addressing the ongoing debate, Ameesha highlighted that the country has always celebrated talent, regardless of its origin, and that art transcends borders. When asked about Fawad’s comeback in Bollywood facing opposition, Patel told IANS, “I used to like Fawad Khan before also. We welcome every actor and every musician. This is the culture of India. So art is art; I don't differentiate. International artists are welcome; all around the world, artists are welcome. In any field, painters, musicians, actors, directors, anything.”

Pakistani actor Fawad Khan’s return to Indian cinema in the upcoming romantic comedy “Abir Gulaal” has ignited significant political and industry controversy, reigniting ongoing tensions over the involvement of Pakistani artists in Bollywood.

Veteran filmmaker and President of the Indian Film and Television Directors' Association (IFTDA), Ashoke Pandit had earlier strongly opposed Fawad’s casting. Pandit stated, "the entire nation will react" to the actor’s comeback, expressing his disappointment with the Indian film industry for continuing to collaborate with Pakistani artists despite an unofficial ban.

Ashoke Pandit told IANS, “It’s a matter of insensitivity towards our national interests. This decision reflects a disregard for the gravity of the situation. Some individuals believe they are above such matters, as if these issues don’t affect them. Many argue that art transcends national boundaries, but I challenge that notion. Let me ask you this—out of all the attacks on our country, where have we seen any Pakistani artist or public figure condemn these acts? Not a single one has publicly denounced the brutal attacks carried out against our soldiers, innocent civilians, or our country.”

“If you believe you are above national sentiment, then it’s essential that there be consequences. And I assure you, the entire nation will react to this film. I am confident that there will be widespread protests, with people taking to the streets to express their disapproval,” he added.

After the teaser for the film was dropped on April 1, it sparked controversy. Raj Thackeray’s Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) quickly voiced its objection to the film’s release in Maharashtra.

Directed by Aarti S Bagdi, “Abir Gulaal” also stars Vaani Kapoor and is slated to hit theatres on May 9, 2025.

